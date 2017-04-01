Pep Guardiola says he has no idea how the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union will pan out, but says "if they don't want people from abroad, we will leave".

Guardiola on Brexit: If the UK doesn't want foreigners, we will leave

UK Prime Minister Theresa May began the formal process of 'Brexit' earlier this week and will now have two years to negotiate a departure from the EU.

A variety of delicate issues must be resolved by the spring of 2019, including the rights of EU citizens living in the UK as well as UK citizens living in the EU.

That outcome, along with many others, will also have a bearing on English football, with player recruitment one area which will almost certainly be affected.

But Manchester City boss Guardiola also falls into the category of an EU citizen currently working in the UK, and while he insists there should be no special rules put in place for the football industry, he knows that may mean he and potentially millions of others inside and outside of the game may no longer be welcome.

"I think even the English people are still waiting to see what’s going to happen with Brexit, with everything," Guardiola said when asked how Brexit will affect English football.

"From the moment all the processes will be launched, which will be in one or two years, they will see what happens. I don't know how it's going to end.

"But if they don't want to have people from abroad we will leave. If they don't want to have more people, they won't do that. And if they want to do that... They have to decide."

He added: "What I admire most for the England culture, so congratulations, [is that] you are able to vote. You decide, you decide. Democracy is like that.

"The work and the rules have to be the same for everybody,

"Why would football be exceptional to lawyers or architects who are not able to work but football players yes? Why? I think it has to be [equal] but, again, you are able to vote and not all the places can do that."