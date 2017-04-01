Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is confident that Gabriel Jesus will be involved again before the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Manchester City boss Guardiola offers positive update on Gabriel Jesus

The Brazilian forward picked an untimely injury just five games into a career in English football which had got off to a bright start.

After seeing his £27 million signing from Palmeiras net three times in his first four appearances, Guardiola was left cursing his luck during a Premier League clash with Bournemouth on February 13.

Guardiola: I agree with Mourinho

Jesus suffered a broken metatarsal in that contest, with the problem expected to bring his debut season at the Etihad Stadium to a premature conclusion.

The 19-year-old is, however, moving again without the need for crutches and is preparing to step up his rehabilitation.

That means he may yet be welcomed back into the City fold, with there still 10 league games to come on their schedule and the potential of a FA Cup final date on May 27.

Guardiola told reporters on the progress being made by Jesus: “He was in New York. It was freezing. He told me that.

“The crutches are gone. He has started to walk and hopefully he can come back to the pitches and start to run.

“Hopefully he can help us in the last games of the season and come back for us in the pre-season.”

While Jesus will sit out a crunch clash with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, he and fellow long-term injury victim Ilkay Gundogan are the only players unavailable to Guardiola.

Man City team news & likely line-up

The Catalan coach added: “Apart from Gundogan and Jesus everyone is okay.

“[Pablo] Zabaleta as well. They are not top, top perfect but yes.”

City will head to north London looking to inflict more misery on an out-of-sorts Arsenal side, while potentially extending their advantage over fellow top-four hopefuls to 12 points.