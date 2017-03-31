Ekene Awazie assures that Remo Stars will stick to their style of play, despite sitting in the relegation zone.

Awazie: We will continue to play the Remo Stars way

Awazie was on target against Enugu Rangers as they played to a 1-1 draw in Enugu.

"We have to stay true to our style of play, we keep the ball so well in our opponent's half and force them to lose concentration. That style has worked well for us through the years and it will this season," Awazie told Goal.

"It has worked well for us and it did against Rangers. We kept the ball and made sure we get it back as fast as possible. While we did that, we created chances and got a goal from a near impossible situation.

"That gives us confidence and I know that it will rub off in subsequent matches."

Awazie, who has been at the club since 2012, maintained that the Sky Blue Stars will beat the drop.

"We are at the top level in the league and it is a learning experience for us while we affirm authority and compete to stay in the league," he added.

"I am confident that we shall beat the drop this season, it's a believe that resonates in the team. The believe, determination and courage will see us through."