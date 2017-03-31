Stoke City forward Saido Berahino claimed his suspension for a failed drugs test was because of a spiked drink in a nightclub.

Failed drugs test due to spiked drink, claims Berahino

Berahino served an eight-week ban handed down by the Football Association (FA) prior to his arrival from West Brom in January.

The 23-year-old opened up on the incident and said there was no intent on his behalf.

"To be banned for something you really haven't done is hard to take," Berahino told BBC's Football Focus.

"You go on a night out, you don't know who you are around and there are people who are out to get you.

"Of course, I was in a nightclub, so I hold my hand up for being irresponsible.

"From then on it all crashed down. To this day, I still cannot understand who would want to do that to me."

Berahino has made six Premier League appearances for Stoke since his move to the club.