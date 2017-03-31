Kenya striker John Makwatta has signed for Buildcon FC on a two year deal, Goal can reveal.

Makwatta signs for top Zambian club

The former Ulinzi Stars ace, has joined the club, which also signed another Kenyan attacker Clifton Miheso, ahead of Zambian league season kick-off. Makwatta’s manager George Bwana confirmed the latest development to Goal.

“He (Makwatta) has joined on a two year contract. Buildcon is a great club, well managed and with great future. We as Makwatta's managers believe that this is the right club for him at this stage. We trust that he will achieve more at this club and will greatly help Buildcon achieve their ambition of playing continental football".

Makwatta, who won the Golden Boot in 2016 season, now joins other Kenyan players – Jesse Were, David ‘Calabar’ Owino and Anthony Akumu – in the Zambian league.