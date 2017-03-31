Wikki Tourists coach, Mohammed Baba Ganaru has thumbed up his boys for their slim victory over Enyimba international at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium on Wednesday evening.

'I need to pick an away win to feel real good', says Baba Ganaru

Victor Alegbe’s 85th minute header gave the Bauchi based outfit their second victory in their last five league games, and the former Kano Pillars handler insists he is not satisfied yet until he picks maximum point in their away games.

Baba Ganaru also stated that he will build on this victory in their subsequent games in the Nigerian topflight.

"It was a really good match for us but I need to pick an away win to feel real good," Ganaru told npfl website.

"The boys really did their best to win the game and they maintained character despite the stiff opposition from Enyimba.

"At Wikki, every match is important and l don't consider that I am doing very well yet at Wikki until I win my first away game with the club.

"I will take every match as it comes and apart from winning this game I have noticed areas that need improvement.

"We are facing Plateau United away which is a big game and my utmost desire now with Wikki is to pick three points on the road.

"I tell you this, it is my main focus for now because since I joined Wikki Tourists we are yet to win an away game.

"I am five months on this job with Wikki and I know it will take some time for the boys to adjust to my philosophy.

"Our plan was to score early so as to give our players confidence to attack more but Enyimba held on until the 85th minute goal."