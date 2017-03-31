Arsenal vs. Manchester United clash rescheduled for TV selection

Arsenal's Premier League match against Manchester United has been rescheduled after being selected for live broadcast on television.

The clash originally slated for Saturday, May 6 will now be played on Sunday, May 7 at 4pm BST as a result of its selection by Sky Sports.

The Gunners are still waiting for dates to be set for their games against Southampton and Sunderland, both of which have been postponed due to cup commitments.

ARSENAL FIXTURES

Date Opponent

Venue

02/04/17

Man City

H

05/04/17

West Ham

H

10/04/17

Crystal Palace

A

17/04/17

Middlesbrough

A

23/04/17

Man City (FA Cup)

N

26/04/17

Leicester City

H

30/04/17

Tottenham

A

07/05/17

Man United

H

13/05/17

Stoke City

A

21/05/17

Everton

H

?

Southampton

A

?

Sunderland

H



Those delays will make for a busy end to the season, with Arsene Wenger's team already set to play seven games in April and a further three before the final day of the league season on May 21.

If they progress to the FA Cup final by beating Manchester City on April 23, they will add another game to their calendar at Wembley on May 30.

United's fixture congestion, meanwhile, has been well documented, with the Red Devils out of the FA Cup but still in contention in the Europa League.

MAN UTD FIXTURES

Date Opponent

Venue

01/04/17

West Brom

H

04/04/17

Everton

H

09/04/17

Sunderland

A

13/04/17

Anderlecht (Europa League)

A

16/04/17

Chelsea

H

20/04/17

Anderlecht (Europa League)

H

23/04/17

Burnley

A

27/04/17

Man City

A

30/04/17

Swansea City

H

07/05/17

Arsenal

A

13/05/17

Tottenham

A

21/05/17

Crystal Palace

H

?

Southampton

A



They will play an incredible nine games in April and if they can beat Anderlecht to reach the semi-finals of the European competition, this match likely would have been pushed back anyway to account for the first leg of the next round on May 4.

Jose Mourinho's team will be severely tested if they do reach that stage, with the two legs of the potential semi-final tie followed by the visit to the Emirates Stadium and another difficult match at Tottenham.

With United and Arsenal currently separated by two points in fifth and sixth respectively, their meeting could be of huge importance in the race to finish in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League.