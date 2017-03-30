Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic says he’s concerned about his strikers inability to find the back of the net after eight games in the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko coach Lugarusic laments lack of goals

The Porcupine Warriors have had a wonderful start to the campaign as compared to last season. They are tied at same points with leaders Aduana Stars, but have been better in defence than attack.

Lugarusic's men have scored seven goals and conceded only two, with Yakubu Mohammed being the only striker to register his name on the score sheet.

“Defensively, I am okay but I need a bit of more experienced striker upfront who can help Yakubu Mohammed because we lack goals,” Lugarusic said.

“At the moment, they are not giving us the level of the play Kotoko need. We are talking about the quality which people will see and applaud and say woow, what a play, that is the key thing.

“We need someone who will decide the nature of the game by putting balls at the back of the net at any giving opportunity when the game is very tough. A clinical finisher is what we need.”

Kotoko host Inter Allies on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and Lugarusic wants his side to win the game to open up the gap at the summit.

"We have to continue from where we ended the last time against Wafa. Home games are always important because that is when many supporters come to watch their team," he said.

"There is the need to win this game because we have the opportunity to go top of the log for the first time since Aduana's game has been postponed. We can open a three point gap with a win," he added.