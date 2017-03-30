Free State Stars coach Serame Letsoaka is very impressed with how striker Mohammed Anas has adapted to life at the club following his release from Maritzburg United at the end of last season.

Letsoaka pleased with Anas' impact since joining Free State Stars

“If you look at the situation when I arrived here; (Moeketsi) Sekola not playing and (Thokozani) Sekotlong getting injured in the last game before the December recess, I will say that Anas is doing the best that he can under the circumstances. He has played six games up until now and he has scored three goals,” Letsoaka told Goal .

“He is not bad at all. As a striker, you always look to score but if you look at Anas, with the quality of players he has [around him] and the situation the team finds itself in to score goals, I will take that,” Letsoaka said.

For Letsoaka though, scoring goals has not been a big problem since Anas' arrival.

“I don’t think it’s currently a big problem in terms of scoring. We scored two goals against Ajax (Cape Town). We scored two goals against Highlands Park. If you score four goals in two matches, it is something good,” Letsoaka said.

They host Orlando Pirates on Saturday in the first of two matches in league and cup. They are not undermining them given how they continue to battle for results, especially in the league.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the best time to play them because they are not going through a good form right now,” Letsoaka continued.

“You will remember they played in a derby where they could have easily won against Kaizer Chiefs that’s in form. They played SuperSport (United) after Chiefs and collected points against those sides and won against this amateur side (EC Bees in the Nedbank Cup Last 32). So, I would say they are doing well at the moment,” Letsoaka said.