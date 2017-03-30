Gor Mahia have resolved to manage all gate collections on a digital platform.

Gor Mahia go digital in gate collections

The club’s Executive Committee members met on Tuesday and decided to open application doors for interested companies from which one will be picked to do the job as confirmed to Goal by Secretary General Ben Omondi.

“We are going digital so as to maximize revenues for our beloved club. It then means that we will pick the best company to work for us.”

His statement was followed by a press release which explained deadline for submission of the applications and talked about the club’s branch affiliations. It is also now clear that the branches fall in the docket of Organizing Secretary and that the affiliation certificates will be issued from that office.

Here is the release signed by the Secretary General;

"Gor Mahia wishes to announce that it has resolved to manage all its home Gate collections through digital platform. The club here by requests all companies that are interested in providing the service to make formal application to the club's Secretary General by April 3rd, 2017.

"Branches have played vital role in supporting the club, the club is therefore open for branches affiliation. All those interested should liaise with the office of the organizing secretary for accreditation.The affiliation fee is KShs. 10, 000.00 payable directly into Gor Mahia's account.

"I wish also to inform you that all activities and affairs of the stewards will be handled by the organizing secretary."

This comes a few days after figures released by the club's treasurer Sally Bolo as gate collections from their home match against Zoo Kericho caused uproar amongst fans.