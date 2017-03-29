VIDEO: How long does new referee technology take to work?

News

Chelsea suffer fresh Champions League blow, Welbeck doubles up for Arsenal
Goal.com
The future is now.

Tuesday's marquee international friendly between France and Spain made history, with a video referee included in the decision-making process.

Brazil becomes first country to qualify for World Cup

In the first half the official intervened to rule out a seemingly legitimate Antoine Griezmann goal, and later overruled the linesman, who had attempted to rule out Gerard Deulofeu's second-half strike.

ITV Football, who broadcast the game live, have subsequently released a tweet, showing the exact length of time taken for the video official to make a decision.

Following Deulofeu scoring Spain's second goal of the game - following David Silva's opener - the linesman raised his flag, but it took a mere 40 seconds for the call to be correctly overruled.

 

 

After the success of Tuesday's trial, it appears to be a matter of time until it is introduced into domestic leagues across the world.

 

