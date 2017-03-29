The future is now.

VIDEO: How long does new referee technology take to work?

Tuesday's marquee international friendly between France and Spain made history, with a video referee included in the decision-making process.

In the first half the official intervened to rule out a seemingly legitimate Antoine Griezmann goal, and later overruled the linesman, who had attempted to rule out Gerard Deulofeu's second-half strike.

ITV Football, who broadcast the game live, have subsequently released a tweet, showing the exact length of time taken for the video official to make a decision.

Following Deulofeu scoring Spain's second goal of the game - following David Silva's opener - the linesman raised his flag, but it took a mere 40 seconds for the call to be correctly overruled.

After the success of Tuesday's trial, it appears to be a matter of time until it is introduced into domestic leagues across the world.