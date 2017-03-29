Gombe United forward, Samuel Agba is confident that the Savannah Scorpions can pick up points in Ilorin when they face ABS in Wednesday's game.

Gombe United's Samuel Agba targets away point at ABS

Following their 1-0 victory against MFM FC on Sunday, the Savannah Scorpions' goal poacher revealed that the team had a smooth ride to Ilorin and a good rest ahead of the mid-week clash

“We thank God that we had a smooth ride from Gombe to Jos then to Ilorin. We’ve ample time to rest and we are ready to battle ABS here in Ilorin,” Agba told Goal.

“The win against MFM has given us some level of confidence and I should say here that the win has boosted our morale.

“Though it was tough and despite not converting from the spot, we were able to still grind out a win which has shown the depth of our mental strength.

“We saw the result of ABS last weekend where they were pummeled 4-1 in Jos. They will fight like a wounded lion, but we are ready for them considering that we are also coming from a win.

"We are the only team in the league this season yet to pick up a point on the road, I am confident that the trend will end in Ilorin on Wednesday because our target is to leave with at least a point. A point from that match will mean so much to us as a team."