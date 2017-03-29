Venues for two Kenyan Premier League matches of round 3 have been changed.

Venue for two KPL matches changed

Kariobangi Sharks were to host Ulinzi Stars at Thika Municipal Stadium before Mathare United play Sofapaka at the same venue on Saturday April 1 but league leaders have confirmed that the two clashes will now be staged at Machakos County Stadium.

The move, which has come due to the unavailability of Thika Stadium, will now see the match involving Mathare United be played on Sunday and not Saturday.

The Kariobangi Sharks - Ulinzi Stars match will now be preceded by the battle between AFC Leopards and newbies Nzoia Sugar.