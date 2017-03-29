Arturo Vidal apologised for his wastefulness in front of goal after Chile defeated Venezuela 3-1 in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

Vidal: Chile could have won 7-1 if not for my missed chances

Alexis Sanchez starred with a goal and Esteban Paredes scored twice as Chile stormed out of the blocks in Santiago on Tuesday.

Schweini draws big crowd in Chicago

It could have been more had midfielder Vidal - returning from suspension after sitting out last week's loss in Argentina - was more clinic in the second half.

"When you are playing at the highest level you cannot miss as many goals as I missed," Vidal bemoaned. "As a team we were good, but I was the one who missed a lot and I apologise to the people and I appreciate a lot the support during the match.

"I attribute it to anxiety. I really wanted to play for Chile. I had two weeks without playing and now I had four clear goals that I lost in front of goal and we could have won 7-1."

Chile - spearheaded by Sanchez's masterclass - raced out to a 3-0 lead inside 22 minutes.

Sanchez's stunning free-kick gave the hosts a fifth-minute lead before 36-year-old forward Paredes doubled the lead two minutes later and added a third in the 22nd minute.

After moving level alongside Marcelo Salas as Chile's all-time leading goalscorer, Sanchez also had a penalty saved in the second half.

Head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi said: "We are a team, and we all have to fight to win.

"We played a very good game, with good level. All players were well.

"It was a very difficult match, from start to finish, we had a lot of strength and a lot of chances to score more."