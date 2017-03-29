Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho has disclosed that he will continue to work hard to regain his spot in Manchester City’s first team.

'I am improving every day' - Kelechi Iheanacho sets sight on Manchester City return

The 20-year-old striker fell out of favour following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus in January, and the Super Eagles attacker, who has scored seven goals for the Citizens this season says he is happy with his improvement at the club, saying it will help his performance in the future.

“I’m very happy and very grateful to be in this team,” Iheanacho told club website.

“I keep working hard every day and when I get my chance, I have to prove to everyone I need to be in the squad.

“It’s a great squad with great players. Everyone is working really hard, so everyone should be happy being in this team.

“It’s a great team. The supporters give us everything so we need to keep fighting for the team and the fans.

“I am improving every day. I keep learning and improving and that will help me in the future. I love it here.''

Pep Guardiola's men face Arsenal on Sunday as they continue their chase for the English Premier League title.