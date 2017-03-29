Josef Martinez is expected to miss 4-6 weeks following a left quad injury suffered while the striker was on international duty with Venezuela, Atlanta United announced Tuesday.

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez out 4-6 weeks

The 23-year-old was substituted in the 59th minute of Venezuela's 2-2 draw with Peru last week, after which he returned to Atlanta. Just three games into his first season in MLS, Martinez has already scored five goals with the expansion side. He leads the league's Golden Boot race, with Portland Timbers duo Fanendo Adi and Diego Valeri each having scored one fewer goal despite featuring in four games so far.

Martinez's form convinced Atlanta to exercise its option last week to buy the striker, who was on loan from Torino FC.

Atlanta's next match is on Friday night against the Seattle Sounders.