Thabo Matlaba’s agent Abbie Rasimphi has dismissed reports that his client is unhappy at Orlando Pirates.

No truth in reports that Matlaba isn’t happy at Orlando Pirates, says agent

Media reports have suggested that the full-back feel unvalued at the club, and that a possible move away from the club at the end of the season could be on the cards.

Abbie Rasimphi of Liberate Resources Sports Management has refuted the claims, saying this could be a way of trying to create confusion within the club.

“There’s no truth in those reports. How can a player not be happy at [a big club like] Pirates?” quizzed Rasimphi in an exclusive interview with Goal.

“I don’t know this. I would be the first one to know if the player isn’t happy,” he said.

“Who said Matlaba isn't happy at Pirates? Whichever source was quoted made up baseless stories. I think they are just trying to create confusion. Whoever said that must have been brave enough to say it on record, but there’s no truth in all that,” concluded Matlaba’s agent.

Matlaba has been a regular member of the Buccaneers since joining the club from Free State Stars at the start of 2012.

He has featured 20 times for the Sea Robbers this season, and has two assists to his name.