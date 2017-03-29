Former Football Kenya Federation President Sam Nyamweya has rubbished a 'purported ban' served to him by current office led by Nick Mwendwa.

Sam Nyamweya rubbishes ten-year ban by FKF

In a terse statement obtained by Goal, Nyamweya laughed off the ten-year suspension saying 'I am not part of the federation to serve the same'.

He says that the ban imposed on him for violating the body’s constitution and embezzlement of funds meant for one of the federation’s branches (Aberdares) is misguided and full of malice.

“The meeting purporting to have suspended me was convened “on 21st of March 2016”, which is more than one year ago and just over a month following my retirement from football and handing over to my successor, Mr. Nick Mwendwa. Further evidence of the malice, bad faith and preposterous intentions of the decision is contained in their taking more than one year to convey the same to me but the obvious inference from this is that the decision was premeditated because the matter being referred to is a case I filed in 2017.

“Having retired from football activities in the full glare of cameras before the whole world, there is no possibility that I am still a member of FKF and it is therefore misguided of the FKF NEC to purport to suspend an individual who is not on their roll of members.”

"It is laughable that FKF can suggest that I withdrew any money from their accounts because I have never done it and if I did then the natural course of action is well known. Accordingly, I would be moving with speed to sue for character assassination and damages," part of the response read.

The court case in question is the one lodged by the former president particularly accusing FKF President Nick Mwendwa and his CEO Robert Muthomi for wanting to manage KPL, a league he says is a preserve of Kenyan Premier League Limited.