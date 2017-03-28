Shooting Stars Vs El Kanemi Warriors

NPFL Matchday 16: Advantage MFM as Plateau United travel

One of the pleasant surprises of the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League are El Kanemi Warriors. A side competing on a very high level in the opening 15 rounds.

One of the biggest tests for their head coach, Ladan Bosso will be playing Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium. The hosts saw their six-match unbeaten run snapped by Nasarawa United last weekend, but will do their best to collect three points from this match.

MFM FC Vs Abia Warriors

Resurgent Abia Warriors will be storming Lagos with the sole aim of hurting MFM FC at the Agege Stadium.

MFM are second in the table with 27 points. They are yet to drop points at home this season while Abia Warriors are unbeaten in five consecutive league games.

The corresponding fixture in the previous NPFL season at MFM's home ground ended a 1-1 draw.

Both teams look in good shape judging by their performances in the last five fixtures. But the Olukoya Boys are the team with the greater momentum.

And a win for Fidelis Ilechukwu's men stand them a chance to reclaim the top spot, provided Plateau United falter in Port Harcourt.

Sunshine Stars Vs Katsina United

Sunshine Stars and Katsina United have a score to settle at the Akure Township Stadium.

The Owena Whales have shipped in 19 goals, the highest in the division, in their first 15 games, while Kastina have seven less.

Scoring isn't necessarily a problem for Kayode Olujohungbe's boys, who have netted 12 goals so far.

With both sides having porous defenses, expect this to be an open affair.

Kano Pillars Vs Nasarawa United

Have Kano Pillars finally turned into a true title contender? Fans will certainly be hoping to witness a reaffirmation in their North Derby clash against Nasarawa United.

Pillars haven't dropped points at the Sani Abacha Stadium this campaign and will be hoping to bounce back from their loss at Abia Warriors.

Meanwhile, their opponents Nasarawa United have been in good form of late. A win and draw in the last matches for the Solid Miners is something, in their rights, to be proud of. They go to the intimidating arena in search of a positive result.

Rivers United Vs Plateau United

Rivers United's season took another dive as they lost 1-0 to Enyimba at the U.J Esuene Stadium on Sunday.

The most worrying factor is that they aren't scoring goals. The Pride of Rivers are in the relegation zone but a win here could see them climb as high as 15th place depending on other results.

On the contrary, log-leaders, Plateau United have shown to be trigger-happy with 23 goals already recorded, recently, putting four past ABS FC. The emphatic result has pushed the club to first position with 28 points.

The Peace Boys have lit up 2017 and are becoming more hard to beat whilst Rivers United have just been overall poor. Victory is what coach Stanley Eguma needs. Anything short of that might mean he faces the axe.

For Kennedy Boboye, a loss at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium would be catastrophic as there is a certain MFM, playing at home, lurking around just to witness a slip so as to go atop the log.

Enugu Rangers Vs Remo Stars

Defending champions Enugu Rangers are arguably the worst team in the NPFL this season. It doesn't come as a surprise that they are at the rock bottom of the league table. With 12 matches played, they have suffered six defeats and gathered 12 points .

The limelight is on Imama Amapakabo, with reports that he could get the sack if Rangers fail to grab a win against Remo Stars circulating.

The Sky Blue Stars are a side in good spirits under the watchful eye of highly-rated Fatai Osho as they sit 16th in the league table with 15 points.

The Sagamu side aren't prolific travellers but, on the other hand, Rangers hardly play like a team and majority of their key players are not in good touch. So Osho's men stand a better chance of bettering their away record at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium on Wednesday.

FC IfeanyiUbah Vs Niger Tornadoes

FC Ifeanyi Ubah are currently 13th on the ladder. There are plenty of positives for them in recent weeks as they picked two massive results on the road. They defeated El Kanemi Warriors 3-2 in a thrilling contest at home and followed it with a surprise 1-1 draw at Akwa United.

Tornadoes are gradually stepping up as they are currently fourth with 24 points, four adrift leaders, Plateau United.

This is a fixture both teams would want to win for two different reasons.

For the Anambra Warriors, their best chance of returning to the continent lies in winning their home games and picking points on the road. While, the Ikon Allah Boys also have shown ambition towards the summit, as seen in their recent performances.

ABS FC Vs Gombe United

ABS' winless patch continued at the Rwang Pam Stadium as they were battered 4-1 by Plateau United. There was no shortage of entertainment in the tie. The Saraki Boys will be facing Gombe United at the Kwara Stadium Complex and will be eyeing three points.

Gombe United are gradually moving up the log, they are 14th with 18 points after last weekend's 1-0 win over MFM.

There are no favourite in this battle. The game could go either way, and also goals are expected to flow.

Wikki Tourist Vs Enyimba

Wikki Tourist have their home fans to rely on for inspiration when they welcome Enyimba to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium.

The Bauchi Elephants have struggled to make an impact this season. They have managed only four wins from 14 matches, suffering seven defeats sharing the spoils thrice.

Enyimba haven't lost four matches in a row. They pipped Rivers United 1-0 thanks to Mfon Udoh's second half spot kick on Sunday.

Lobi Stars Vs Akwa United

Two teams who played in the final of the 2015 Federation Cup final will battle it out at the Aper Aku Stadium.

Lobi Stars and Akwa United are tied on 20 points respectively. The Pride of Benue are two places below the Promise Keepers who occupies ninth spot.

There are no favourite in the tie as both teams are in average conditions at the moment.