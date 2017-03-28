Was Victor Wanyama’s father mistreated during DRC clash?

It is now emerging that Noah Wanyama, father to Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama was mistreated by security personnel during Kenya’s friendly against DR Congo.

Reports indicate the legendary Wanyama was denied access to use the parking lot situated outside Machakos Stadium facility despite his son, captaining the side in the match Harambee Stars won 2-1 on Sunday.

The Ministry of Sports Culture and the Arts have tweeted that the former AFC Leopards official had to be rescued by fans in his bid to access one of the Stadium’s facilities.

However, Football Kenya Federation’s official Barry Otieno has told Goal that Wanyama was just put on hold by the security, who wanted to verify his status before allowing him to park.

“There was nothing much. The security officers wanted to verify if indeed he was an invited guest before allowing him in. I personally went with him inside the stadium after the process.”

He (Barry) also tweeted to disregard the ministry’s allegation challenging them to verify facts before posting to the public.

Our efforts to reach Wanyama senior ended in futile as his phone was switched off at the time of this publication.

Kenya scored a goal in each half courtesy of Michael Olunga to beat the Central African side, two days after they had managed a 1-1 draw against Uganda Cranes in another friendly at the same venue.