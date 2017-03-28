Arsenal and Liverpool target Ryan Sessegnon told to stay at Fulham

Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon would be better off staying at his current club despite interest from some of the Premier League's biggest names, according to Paul Konchesky.

Sessegnon, 16, has been winning rave reviews since making his debut for the Cottagers at the start of the 2016-17 season, and was included in the NxGn list of the 50 best players under the age of 19.

The attacking full-back's Championship exploits have not gone unnoticed, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all rumoured suitors.

But the former Fulham defender believes Sessegnon's future would be best served at the club he joined at the tender age of nine as a trainee.

“Obviously as an older player now I always like to see the younger players stay at the club they’re getting a chance with and make a name for themselves," Konchesky, speaking exclusively to 888Sport, explained.

"He’s certainly doing that right now. Another big year with Fulham and you just don’t know what’s around the corner but if Fulham go up to the Premier League then why would he have to leave?

"He is obviously a very talented young boy but the confidence these players have these days you just wouldn’t think he was 16.”

The ex-England player also spoke out at the situation at his former employers Leicester City, who recently sacked club idol Claudio Ranieri.

And he believes that if Ranieri had not delivered Premier League glory last season, he might still be in a job.

“If Leicester had finished 17th last season and one point above relegation would they have been shouting for his head? I don’t think so and Ranieri would still be in the Premier League," Konchesky said.

"The owners are ambitious guys and you can see that. After winning the league and then slipping down they couldn’t take a chance because this is where the money is.

"They’re businessmen and if that’s what was needed to stay in the Premier League then that’s how it is.

"It does look like the players didn’t want Ranieri there because they’re unbeaten in four now but I know those players and they don’t have that in them. They’re good guys and I think it came from the top.”

