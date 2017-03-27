DR Congo assistant coach Zahera Mwinyi has faulted referee decisions and poor pitch as the reason behind the team's defeat.

DR Congo blames referee, pitch for Kenya defeat

The Leopards were undone by Michael Olunga's brace in either half, reducing Gael Kakuta's brilliant free-kick to just a mere consolation. Mwinyi feels the outcome could have been different on a different day, under different conditions.

"Referee, referee, referee made some decisions that cost us, i feel the outcome was really affected by the officiating. I did not see anything wrong with the goals scored, but it is over. The pitch was also no in a good condition, it was difficult to play on it, and things never really worked as planned," Mwinyi told Goal.

The win for Harambee Stars extended the unbeaten run to ten games in all competitions since losing 1-0 to Guinea Bissau.