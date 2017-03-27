‘My aim is to impose myself’ – Zouma confident of Chelsea future

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has said that it is his desire to stay with the Stamford Bridge side if at all possible.
Chelsea beat Man City to Gilmour
The France international centre-back has managed less than 30 minutes of Premier League football this season after sustaining a serious knee injury last term, but is ready to fight for his place in Antonio Conte’s plans.
"My aim is to impose myself at Chelsea,” he told beIN Sports. “When I came to the club two-and-a-half years ago, I had a desire to continue here. I'm very happy. I've never focused much on the future. I think more to the present, with the squad, which is very good and which is going well. We want to do great things.”
Meet Chelsea target Billy Gilmour
The 22-year-old, however, indicated that a temporary move away may be required if he is to feature in Didier Deschamps’ plans for World Cup 2018, which France moved a step closer to on Friday as they defeated Luxembourg 3-1 away from home.
"A loan before the World Cup? Why not. We'll see at the end of the season, but I'm focusing on Chelsea,” he said.
“I'm confident and I know I will play. I've not talked about my future with Antonio Conte."
Zouma signed for Chelsea from Saint-Etienne in 2014 and has played 66 times for the Blues since moving to England.