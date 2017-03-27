Louis van Gaal could be set for a return to the Netherlands national team as the KNVB is open to working with him as an adviser.

Netherlands want Van Gaal as adviser after Blind sacking

The former Ajax, Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach took over Oranje for the second time after their disastrous Euro 2012 campaign and guided them to a surprise third-place finish at World Cup 2014.

Leaving to take over at Manchester United afterwards, the Champions League-winning boss was replaced by Guus Hiddink at the national team, who was sacked during the Euro 2016 qualifiers as the Dutch missed out on the expanded tournament.

Hiddink's successor, Danny Blind, did not improve the situation, though, as a 2-0 loss to Bulgaria on Saturday left them six points behind France in their World Cup 2018 qualifying group, prompting the organisation to relieve him of his duties on Sunday.

As the KNVB looks to fix a dismal situation, they are open to working with experts and advisers, with 65-year-old Van Gaal a key option.

"For the profile we're looking for we have a technical director, but we will also look for many other experts," professional football director Jean Paul Decossaux told De Telegraaf, with Van Gaal named directly.

"We hope to come to an agreement with a new coach, but it will not be done in a week. Ahead of the games in June seems to be reasonable.

"That list should include all kinds of names - a foreign coach is an option.

"Ronald Koeman us undoubtedly capable, but I know he is under contract with a club.

"Tomorrow, Dutch football may move forward."