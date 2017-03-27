When the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, and the two Manchester Clubs have been churning out England internationals all these years, it was a little surprising when the Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate gave a call up to mid-table Burnley defender Michael Keane during the week, for a friendly against Germany.

Gillette ProShield Best Defender of the Week: Michael Keane keeps England's defence sturdy

It was a selection decision however, that seemed to have been made more out of compulsion. The regulars weren’t available for the tie. Gary Cahill was serving a suspension and Manchester United’s Phil Jones was out with injury. Still, on his senior team debut against the World Champions, the 24-year-old passed the test with flying colours.

His positional play on the night, strength and awareness helped him muffle the German firepower. And it was only through a thunderous long-range effort from Lukas Podolski that the Germans managed to score the only goal of the match. It was a performance that was praised by Southgate, who decided, this time more assuredly, to hand Keane a second cap – at Wembley in a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Partnering John Stones in the England defence, Keane was again solid – dispelling all thoughts about it being a makeshift setting due to the lack of more experienced defenders and helping their team to a 2-0 win.

Just as he did against Germany, Keane was at hand to make three smart interceptions, all while making a menace of himself for the Lithuanian forwards. So much so that the visitors only managed to get four shots at goal – only two on target – compared to England’s 17 attempts.

The first England cap has been a long time coming for the Burnley defender, but it was something that could not be ignored for too long. Even as a teenager he’d shown signs of his calibre, helping the England U-19s to a semi-final finish at the European Championships in 2012.

Then a Manchester United player, he made several loan moves away before finally making a permanent shift to Burnley in 2015, where he has flourished.

It has only helped England, though it has potentially given Southgate a selection headache in terms of defenders when the regulars become available. Former England full-back Lee Dixon is sure of it, claiming that Keane’s revelation will increase the competition for place in the England line-up.

It’s been a telling start to an international career for the centre-back. In the 180 minutes he’s played over his first two games, he’s been composed under pressure, and a reliable team-man.

