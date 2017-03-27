The last time Portugal played Hungary, it produced a thrilling Euro 2016 tie that ended 3-3. The Hungarians were praised for their footballing resurgence, while Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portuguese teammates showed an improvement to their indifferent form in that particular tournament which they went on to win.

Gillette Mach 3 Best Player of the Week: Cristiano Ronaldo runs the show for Portugal

At the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, the two teams met once again on Saturday. This time, the hosts came in to the World Cup qualifier as European Champions, captained by Ronaldo - continental champion for both club and country. Just like the last meeting, the Portuguese spearhead netted a brace but this time led his team to a comprehensive 3-0 win.

The 32-year-old currently stands at the top of the leaderboard for goalscorers in the World Cup qualifying stage (UEFA), netting nine goals in the four games he’s played in his team’s five matches so far.

And with his brace against Hungary, which takes him to 70 goals in 137 appearances for Portugal, he’s the fourth all-time scorer among European countries.

On the night, he was simply unstoppable. Pace, flair, trickery, vision, shooting -- everything that has gone on to making him one of the best in the world was on show.

His first goal came in the 36th minute, courtesy of a thunderous left-footed low drive that went in just inside the near post. Picking up the ball just outside the box after Andre Silva backheeled a lob to his captain, Ronaldo met it with pace, bringing it under control instantly before rifling home a ferocious strike.

Four minutes earlier, Ronaldo had also played a part in the move that led to Silva scoring Portugal’s opening goal.

His second came in the second half through a trademark free-kick. Placed nearly in the same position from where he got his first goal, Ronaldo lined up a shot that curled in delicately, beating Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

It marked off a game in which the Portuguese captain was in a domineering mood.

He toyed with defenders, throwing in step-over after step-over, running with pace in space to latch onto long passes, and in the 20th minute, inexplicably just headed wide after finding himself unmarked as Ricardo Quaresma sent in a cross.

In between all that, he even managed to put in a clever bicycle kick from inside the box. Only his shot went straight at the grateful Gulacsi.

It was a performance that kept Portugal in pursuit the top spot in Group B of the qualifiers. They currently stand in second place with 12 points after winning four and losing their only game to leaders Switzerland – a match Ronaldo didn’t feature in.

Yet only the group winner gets direct entry to the World Cup, while the group runner-up has to go through second round play-offs. But Ronaldo is back now, in form for both club and country, and won the man of the match award.

To find out more about Gillette’s latest promotions and news, visit www.facebook.com/GilletteMalaysia/