His life away from the pitch may rival that of a number of Premier League stars, and Danny Cipriani has shown that he has footballing skills to match.

VIDEO: Rugby star Danny Cipriani shows off keepy-up skills

The England international rugby star showed off his fancy footwork ahead of Wasps's win over Worcester on Saturday.

The 29-year-old produced skills that are difficult enough with a football, though it should come as no surprise from a man who spent time at QPR as a child as well as being offered a contract by Reading.

Check out the video above - would Cipriani have made it as a footballer?