VIDEO: Rugby star Danny Cipriani shows off keepy-up skills

His life away from the pitch may rival that of a number of Premier League stars, and Danny Cipriani has shown that he has footballing skills to match.
'Neymar better than Messi or Ronaldo'
The England international rugby star showed off his fancy footwork ahead of Wasps's win over Worcester on Saturday.
The 29-year-old produced skills that are difficult enough with a football, though it should come as no surprise from a man who spent time at QPR as a child as well as being offered a contract by Reading.
Check out the video above - would Cipriani have made it as a footballer?