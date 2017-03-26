Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has gifted AFC Leopards defender Robinson Kamura a pair of boots.

Wanyama gifts impressive AFC Leopards defender

The defender joined AFC Leopards from Mathare United in January and earned his first national team call-up to do duty for coach Stanley Okumbi in March.

Harambee Stars ready to take on DRC

On Thursday, he made his debut against Uganda at Machakos Stadium and his show impressed everyone including the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, who finally handed him a pair of Hugo Lloris etched boots.

Kamura could not hide his happiness and took to his facebook page to thank Victor Wanyama.

It is expected that Okumbi will give him (Kamura) another chance when Kenya play against DR Congo on Sunday.