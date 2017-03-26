Nigeria international Isaac Success has expressed disappointment at his lack of playing time at Watford since returning from injury.

'I'm a bit disappointed' - Success fumes at Watford snub

The forward joined the Vicarage Road outfit from Granada in the summer but has had his early days in England hampered with hamstring, thigh and facial injuries.

Having started just one of his 14 English Premier League appearances, the youngster, now fit, says he only awaits Walter Mazzarri's call.

"I’m a bit disappointed, everyone at Watford says Isaac is not fit and not ready to play - but for me, I’m ok," Success was quoted by Watford Observer.

"I played more than 20 minutes here, and looked sharp and fit. I’m just waiting for that same opportunity from [Walter] Mazzarri and everything will be ok - I could play even more than 90 minutes.

"For me, it’s been disappointing because I have a target for myself as a player but I haven’t achieved that since the season started.

"I just keep working hard, and wait for the right time to come.

The former Nigeria youth international made his international bow in the Super Eagles' friendly against Senegal and recounted the experience, saying: "It’s a privilege to play for the national side. I had a good debut for myself and the team had a good game.

"When I came on, we got a lot of opportunities and we pushed forward to attack and make more chances to equalise, and we’re happy to have done that.

"We didn’t get the victory, but we got a draw and we’ll need to be a bit better with our shooting in the next game."

Success will however have to wait to get his second international cap as Monday's friendly against Burkina Faso was cancelled 'after seven players in the Burkinabe contingent failed to secure entry visas into the United Kingdom'.