Suarez agent denies Napoli offer

The 23-year-old has struggled to cement his place in the first team since his return to Camp Nou last July, prompting speculation over a possible move at the end of the season.

Rumours of Barca's interest in signing Isco from rivals Real Madrid have cast further doubt over Suarez's future, with Maurizio Sarri said to be keen to tempt him to the San Paolo with the promise of regular football.

However, the player's representative, Felix Grande, says Suarez wants only to fight for his place at Barca.

"We have had no contact, from Napoli or any other club," he told Radio CRC.

"Denis is doing very well at Barcelona, he has a contract there for five years. He's grown a huge amount in these last few months.

"Although he's not a regular starter, he's frequently involved in games.

"It's obvious that all the players want to play more, but this is his first complete year at Barcelona and it's the path to follow. Next year he will definitely have more space."