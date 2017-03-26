Nigerian living legend Augustine 'Jay Jay' Okocha has challenged Kenya to avoid football 'because athletics is what the country is known for'.

Okocha tells Kenya to concentrate in Athletics, not football

The former Paris Saint Germain, Bolton Wanderers and Hull City striker is in Kenya as a guest of Barclays Kenya golf Open tournament and while commending some Kenyan football talents like Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama, he jested that Nigeria is far much ahead of Harambee Stars.

He strongly believes that Kenya can only excel in athletics as has been the case but not in football.

"Kenya has amazing pool of talent, Wanyama (Victor) is a decorated midfielder and I’m sure there are other players of his caliber in the Country. But Nigeria is far much better than Kenya; we're never in the same league. I deny the fact that there's strong rivalry between Harambee Stars and Super Eagles. Kenya should stick to what they're best at; athletics."

The last time Nigeria met Kenya was in 2013 during the World Cup qualifiers; Kenya drawing 1-1 away in Calabar where Francis Kahata was on target, and losing 0-1 in Nairobi.