Man Utd boss Mourinho explains Croatia trip amid Perisic links

Jose Mourinho took advantage of the international break by escaping the rain of Manchester to watch Croatia versus Ukraine, but the Portuguese insists that he had no "hidden reason" for the visit.

The Manchester United manager was in attendance as Croatia claimed victory in Zagreb, but he was adamant that he was not running the rule over potential recruits.

The likes of Ivan Rakitic and Ivan Perisic have both been linked with moves to Old Trafford, with Goal reporting on Friday that the latter is likely to cost up to €40 million.

Barcelona midfielder Rakitic supplied the assist for Nikola Kalinic, who scored the only goal of the game, while Ukraine star Andriy Yarmolenko played the full 90 minutes.

But Mourinho says that he was simply visiting friends and escaping the wintry climate of England.

"I have no hidden cause, I just came to enjoy my free days and visit some friends like Predrag Mijatovic and Davor Suker," the former Chelsea boss told HNTV.

"I know everyone believes I came to watch some players, but in football today you don't have to travel around in order to see some players, I know all of them well."

Mourinho added: "I came as a person that wants to relax and enjoy the nice weather, unlike the rainy weather in Manchester..."

The United boss will get back to business on April 1 when fifth-placed United take on West Brom in the Premier League