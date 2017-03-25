Yaw Preko hopes FC IfeanyiUbah improve on their uninspiring away form when they visit Akwa United in a topflight encounter on Sunday.

FC IfeanyiUbah aim to improve away form at Akwa United

The Nnewi side have lost all seven Nigeria Professional Football League encounters on the road and their coach is hoping for a resurgence against Abdu Maikaba’s men.

“It's high time we need to pick up points on the road, we are not giving that up. We are going to Akwa United and we know that they have a difficult match to face as well from us,” Preko told Goal.



"We aren't going to surrender to them. We shall go to Uyo to do our best and like I said, we shall put certain things in place, correct those mistakes from our last match and target a win in Uyo."

The former Ghanaian international was glad to have won 3-2 against El Kanemi Warriors last weekend, but he expressed worry at the wastefulness of his side.



“To have come out with the three points was good. We had a firm control right from the start, created a couple of chances but we could not just bury them," he said.



"We should have been up by a minimum of four goals in the first half but this is what football is all about, when you don't take your chances and out of nothing El Kanemi Warriors got a goal then we started straightening up then they got another goal then they started pushing, which I think we should have done earlier but we thank God that Ifeanyi Onuigbo converted from the spot to seal the win for us.



“It's a mistake we just have to learn from, every day is a learning process and we hope that we would not commit such mistakes again as we look forward to the match against Akwa United in Uyo."



