A mighty tree has fallen!

Former Ghana coach Addo dies at 65

Former Ghana coach Herbert Addo has passed on following an illness.

The sad event occurred at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on Friday.

He becomes the fifth top Ghanaian coach to have been lost in the last eight months, joining Ben Koufie, EK Afranie, Fred Osam-Duodu and Sam Arday.

Addo, who coached the Black Stars, the under-20 team as well as the under-23 side, remains the only coach in history to have won five titles with four different clubs in the local topflight.

His most recent job was at Inter Allies, with whom he parted ways in May last year.

Addo, who also had stints in Gabon and Togo, won his first league title with Asante Kotoko in 1988, before leading Ashanti Gold, then Obuasi Goldfields, to a double in 1995 and 1996.

He then led Hearts of Oak to victory in 2002, eight years before achieving another incredible feat.

In 2010, Addo became the first man in the history of Ghana football to guide a newly-promoted side to win the topflight. He did so with Aduana Stars.

He also led Inter Allies to the final of the FA Cup in 2014, but suffered a 2-1 defeat to Kotoko.