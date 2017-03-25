Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has lauded the performance of his players after they secured a 1-1 draw against Senegal in a friendly encounter on Thursday.

Rohr delighted with players' performance

Kelechi Iheanacho’s equalizer from the spot helped the Super Eagles avoid defeat against the Terranga Lions and the German was full of praises for his players' positive response.

“It is never the result that matters in a friendly match; it is the attitude of the players and what they bring to the game," said Rohr.

"I am satisfied with our whole attitude and the fact that after going down by a goal, we were mentally strong enough to come back and eventually ended the match on a high.

“You must also consider that we were missing key players like Carl (Ikeme), (Victor) Moses and the captain (Mikel John Obi). We put out a couple of players who had not featured for us before, like (Olanrewaju) Kayode and (Isaac) Success.

“We had to deal with goalkeeping issue and Daniel (Akpeyi) did not have any training with the team. (Ikechukwu) Ezenwa came on the eve of the match and also did not train. It was difficult planning for the game but I am satisfied with what we came up with and how we approached the game.

“It is a fact that Leon (Balogun), (William) Ekong and Elderson (Echiejile) had not been playing regularly in their clubs, and even Kenneth (Omeruo) who had been active was played in a different role.

"(Ahmed) Musa and Kelechi (Iheanacho) had also not been playing much. So, it was tough for them at the start but they picked up well and showed good character.

“Our captain (Ogenyi Onazi) went off injured after only 20 minutes. We had to choose between (John) Ogu and (Oghenekaro) Etebo, we opted for Ogu because of the stature of the Senegalese and I think he did well.

"Now, we know we have some strength-in-depth and that is very good for planning. I am also delighted with the confidence level of Wilfred (Ndidi).”