Adelaide United have A-League finals footy in their sights after a 3-1 win over Wellington.
Adelaide cruise over Phoenix in A-League

Goal.com
Goal.com

As Italian icon Francesco Totti deliberates on whether to extend his playing career with Roma, fans find themselves just as torn on the subject as the man himself.

VIDEO: Totti sinks superb volley in Roma training match

Totti still undecided on Roma future

Take for example one of the old master's most recent attempts in a training match with the club's Primavera side, where we can easily tell that his finishing skills are still top drawer:


He may be 40 years old, but he can clearly still do a job - should he hang around for another season?

