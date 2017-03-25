As Italian icon Francesco Totti deliberates on whether to extend his playing career with Roma, fans find themselves just as torn on the subject as the man himself.

VIDEO: Totti sinks superb volley in Roma training match

Totti still undecided on Roma future

Take for example one of the old master's most recent attempts in a training match with the club's Primavera side, where we can easily tell that his finishing skills are still top drawer:



Che bomba del Capitano!



Guarda qui la diretta del secondo tempo dell'amichevole con l'#ASRoma Primaverahttps://t.co/yyAWjTQTAL pic.twitter.com/re1s1le03a

— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) March 24, 2017

He may be 40 years old, but he can clearly still do a job - should he hang around for another season?