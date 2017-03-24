VIDEO: Shaqiri nets stunning scissor kick in training

Xherdan Shaqiri has shown Stoke City what they have been missing in his absence with a spectacular strike in Switzerland training.

The former Bayern Munich and Inter forward has been absent for the Potters since a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on January 21.

Mark Hughes does have plenty of other creative influences at his disposal, but Shaqiri’s ability and experience are considered to be key assets at the bet365 Stadium.

It is easy to see why he is such a prized asset following his stunning scissor kick effort while away on international duty - with the Swiss preparing for a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Latvia on Saturday.











Remember #EURO2016? In today's training session for #SUILVA, @shaqirixherdan did this! #RoadtoRussia A post shared by Swiss National Football Teams (@nationalteams_sfvasf) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT





This is not the first time that Shaqiri has found the back of the net which such an audacious attempt.

At the European Championship in France last summer, the stocky forward scored a similar effort in a meeting with Poland.

Stoke will be hoping that he brings his eye for goal back with him to England and that he can play a leading role for them over the remainder of the season.