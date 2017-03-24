Sunday Alimi says that Lobi Stars must seek a return to winning ways after failing to win their last topflight encounter.

Lobi Stars must bounce back, says Alimi

The Ortom Boys were held to a 0-0 draw by Nasarawa United last weekend and Alimi believes their next Nigeria Professional Football League tie against El Kanemi Warriors present them a chance to change their fortunes.

"The draw against Nasarawa United was very frustrating, we played so well but things did just work out well for us," Alimi told Goal.

"But that's football for you, it happens that way sometimes. I was privileged to see that match from the stands because I am injured and I must say we did play well.

"Now drawing at home has cost us, we need to secure some results on the road to make up for the loss of points.

“We have a set target this season to achieve and I know that everyone in the team is working towards that, but it’s really painful to have lost a point at home and we just have to buckle up, roll up our sleeves and work harder.

"We have started preparation for our next match but like you have asked, we have to evaluate our performance from the last match as we seek to improve and stay consistent.”

Alimi is still very confident that Lobi , who occupy the seventh position in the table, will secure a continental ticket.

"We want to play on the continent next season and that has been what we have been working towards.," he added.

"Like I mentioned earlier, football has its own way, sometimes plans don’t go as planned but we shall get back and continue to work towards achieving our target."