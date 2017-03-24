Kunene admits Kaizer Chiefs equalizer was inspired by Barcelona’s Messi

Baroka midfielder Mxolisi Kunene admits the equalizing goal that helped them salvage a 2-2 draw against Kaizer Chiefs was very much inspired by Barcelona’s talisman Lionel Messi.

"I used to watch Messi do these things and I managed to do it by myself. I think it's all about believing in yourself,” Kunene told Sowetan.

He also admits that it was one of his best goals and more significantly a contender for the goal of the season.

"Yeah for sure, it is one of the best goals. I was very happy because it was my first goal in the PSL since I joined Baroka in January. It was one of the best goals I have ever scored and a very important goal for the team because Chiefs were leading,” Kunene said.

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele were trailing 2-1 before Kunene strike to ensure they maintain their unbeaten run against Amakhosi.

Kunene joined the club in January from Moroka Swallows and his aim is to help Baroka avoid relegation.