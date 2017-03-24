Rivers United’s Stanley Eguma bemoans the officiating in their 2-1 loss to MFM FC at the Agege Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Rivers United's Eguma bemoans officiating in MFM loss

Two first half penalties from Stephen Odey humbled the Pride of Rivers in the Nigeria Professional Football League Matchday Eight rescheduled game.

"I’m not disappointed, it is Nigerian football, when we go out anything can happen, we are tired of these kinds of officiating but I take it good faith, we have to go back and work hard against such treatments in case of next time," Eguma said after the game.

"What we saw in Sudan was a different ball game, that was not football and I think I don’t want to start talking about it but here, we have come to play football and if the environment is not good for you to play, what can you do?

"We have seen it all and we have to go back and work harder for the next game, that is all I have to say.”

The Port Harcourt side are 18th on the log with 14 points from ten games and they visit Calabar to take on Enyimba for their next topflight encounter.