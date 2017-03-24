Harry Kane has challenged outspoken Arsenal fan Piers Morgan to wear a Tottenham shirt on television - and kiss the badge!

Kane challenges Arsenal fan Piers Morgan to kiss Spurs badge

The 50 best Under-19 talents in the world

After being contacted by Lord Alan Sugar, Kane has pledged to donate money to Comic Relief - who will stage a massive fundraising drive on Friday - if Morgan wears a Spurs strip on live television, but says that he will double his contribution if the Good Morning Britain host kisses the crest.

Morgan, a vocal critic of Arsene Wenger on Twitter, has long been involved in a feud with Alan Sugar, with each taking jabs at their respective rival football clubs each weekend.

Sugar's original tweet, baiting Morgan to wear the shirt, has garnered over 500 retweets at the time of writing.

Spurs are currently second in the Premier League, while Arsenal sit sixth, nine points behind their bitter rivals.