Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says he has no immediate plans for retirement and will decide on his next move after his loan spell with United Arab Emirates side Al Alhi ends in May.

Gyan yet to decide on future move

The 31-year-old striker joined Chinese side Shanghai SIPG from Al Ain in a two-year deal in 2015, becoming the sixth highest paid player in the world at that time. However, he suffered a troublesome knee injury which led to his loan move back to UAE with Ahli.

“I am not retiring now because I have almost a decade to play. Right now, I am rather focusing on getting my fitness back. I want to enjoy the game more. At the end of the season, I will know what to do with my future,” Gyan told Hot FM.

“I will be free after this season and will start making decisions. Whether I will stay or move on.

“I will take the decision a month to the season. I will take the decision at all cost," he added.

Gyan also revealed that Ahli were frustrated with his constant injury problems, thanking them for their support so far.

"My fitness is improving and so I'm feeling better now. I can do anything on the pitch. Everything is going on pretty well.

“I can say that my fitness level is almost back and people will get to know it through my performances in games for club and country.

“It’s good news for Al Ahli. They have been frustrated because of my injuries but I thank them for their support and patience,” he said.

Gyan has scored four goals in 11 appearances this season.