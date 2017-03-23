Captain Mile Jedinak has confirmed a consistent approach for the Socceroos ahead of tonight's AFC World Cup qualifier against Iraq in Tehran.

Socceroo skipper pledges positive approach

"We go into every game to get three points," he said.

"It's why we play the game, but we all know football doesn't work that way.

"[Tonight] is going to be no different in terms of our approach," he said.

"We'll be going at it like it's our last game as we're always told to do.

"Where that gets us at the end of 90 minutes remains to be seen, but we all know if we can do our thing, hopefully that means three points and a good victory."

BACK IN SOCCEROOS MODE

"We're all very happy to be back in qualifying mode," said Jedinak.

"It's been a little while since our last game, so there's been a lot of football played at different levels in different countries.

"We've been well received here in Iran and we're really looking forward to the game.

"We know it's going to be quite difficult, but our preparations have been going well and we really look forward to the challenge ahead."