England debut a 'dream come true' for Keane

Michael Keane says that making his England debut was a "dream come true" and is setting his sights on winning many more caps in the coming years.

The Burnley defender was handed his senior Three Lions bow against Germany, starting alongside Gary Cahill and Chris Smalling at the back, but it was a bittersweet experience as they fell to a 1-0 defeat in Dortmund.

Lukas Podolski scored the decisive goal in his final Germany game, but Keane believes that England would have "won the game quite comfortably" on another occasion.

"It's a dream come true on a personal level," Keane told reporters after the game. "I've been striving to get here for the last year or two, having come through the Under-21s. So to finally do it, on a stage like this against the world champions is a dream come true for me personally.

"Obviously it's a shame about the result in the end, but I thought the lads played really well, created some good chances and on another day we would have won the game quite comfortably."

Having made his first senior appearance, the 24-year-old is eager to establish himself within the squad, though he admits it will not be easy considering the number of players ahead of him in the pecking order.

The former Manchester United youth said: "I feel like I've always got to set new goals and I've managed to get to a huge one tonight, making my debut, but I don't want to stop there.

"There's a lot of great players ahead of me, so I know it's not going to be easy, but I don't want to rest now. I want to keep playing well for my club and see where it takes me - hopefully [there will be] many more caps to come."