News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Same old Spurs see Man United into final
Same old Spurs see Manchester United into final

Unbreakable Germany continue incredible defensive record

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Joachim Low's Germany have now gone over seven games without conceded a single goal, having beaten England 1-0 in Dortmund on Wednesday.

Unbreakable Germany continue incredible defensive record

Unbreakable Germany continue incredible defensive record

Gareth Southgate took charge for the first time following his official oppointment as Three Lions boss, but his side were unable to break down a stringent Germany backline. 

Lukas Podolski, marking his final game in international football, struck a second-half winner to secure a narrow 1-0 lead in the Friendly at Signal Iduna Park.


It also marked the eighth consecutive fixture in which England failed to keep a clean sheet against Germany, and their third defeat in four meetings between the two sides.


Former Arsenal man Podolski won his 130th cap for his country and bowed out with a spectactular strike from distance - his 49th of his international career - before leaving the pitch on 83 minutes to a standing ovation.

Back To Top