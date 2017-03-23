MFM FC coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu says Stephen Odey must stay focused to ensure he continues in his rich vein of form.

Odey must be 100% focused, warns Ilechukwu

Odey was again indispensable for his side on Wednesday as his brace helped them defeat Rivers United 2-1.

The youngster now leads the Nigeria Professional Football League goalscorers’ chart with 12 goals and his coach believes he has to avoid all sort of distractions.

“I believe he is the youngest and the best striker in the league. So it is all about him not losing focus and concentrating on the work at hand,” Ilechukwu told Goal.

''I know most of the things that affect players are when they start looking away, to leave the team for clubs outside [Nigeria] then it affects the rate at which they deliver.

“Stephen Odey is the best striker in the Nigeria Professional Football League as far as I’m concerned because he is young he still has a long way to go he still has future ahead of him. He has confidence, he has quality and speed as well.”