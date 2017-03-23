Mexico national team to face Ghana in friendly for Gold Cup prep

The Mexican national team will return to Houston this summer for a pre-World Cup friendly against Ghana.

El Tri played at NRG Stadium last year in a Copa America Centenario match against Venezuela, a 1-1 draw, and are headed back to Space City for a June 28 friendly.

The match will serve as preparation for the Gold Cup, CONCACAF's regional championship. Coach Juan Carlos Osorio is expected to select an alternate team with Mexico contesting the Confederations Cup in Russia at the start of the month.

Mexico's Confederations Cup side also will prepare for June's World Cup qualifiers and the tournament in Russia in the United States. El Tri are set to meet Croatia in Los Angeles on May 27 before heading to East Coast to face Ireland on June 1 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mexico has played Ghana twice before, winning both clashes. Tickets for the game in Houston will go on sale March 29.