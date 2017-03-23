Sami Khedira will miss Germany's friendly with England in Dortmund with an ankle problem.

Juventus midfielder Khedira out of Germany v England

The German Football Federation (DFB) tweeted the news a little over five hours before the scheduled kick-off on Wednesday.

Donnarumma crowned NxGn winner

It is understood the 29-year-old has been withdrawn as a precaution and is not suffering from a major complaint.

Juventus midfielder Khedira was part of Germany's World Cup winning side at Brazil 2014 while a Real Madrid player but was subsequently dogged by muscular problems.

This season Khedira has made 35 appearances for the reigning Serie A champions in all competitions, scoring four goals.