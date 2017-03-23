News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Vukovic the hero for battling Socceroos
Vukovic the hero as Socceroos draw with Colombia

Juventus midfielder Khedira out of Germany v England

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Sami Khedira will miss Germany's friendly with England in Dortmund with an ankle problem.

Juventus midfielder Khedira out of Germany v England

Juventus midfielder Khedira out of Germany v England

The German Football Federation (DFB) tweeted the news a little over five hours before the scheduled kick-off on Wednesday.

Donnarumma crowned NxGn winner

It is understood the 29-year-old has been withdrawn as a precaution and is not suffering from a major complaint.

Juventus midfielder Khedira was part of Germany's World Cup winning side at Brazil 2014 while a Real Madrid player but was subsequently dogged by muscular problems.

This season Khedira has made 35 appearances for the reigning Serie A champions in all competitions, scoring four goals.

Back To Top