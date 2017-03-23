Ex-international, Mutiu Adepoju says Nigeria technical adviser, Gernot Rohr must use the friendly matches in London to fix his side’s weaknesses ahead of the African and World Cup qualifiers later this year.

Rohr must fix Super Eagles problems, says Adepoju

The Super Eagles will face Senegal at the Hive on Thursday before facing Burkina Faso three days later, and the 'headmaster' believes that the games will give gives the coaching crew an avenue to assess the new players in camp and also see how they can impact the team with their presence.

“He should be looking for every positives and he should also be able to identify the not so good things in the team which he will be able to work on before the competitive games,” Adepoju told Goal.

“To be factual, I have not seen those players [Tyrone Ebuhehi and Joel Bazee-Noah] play before but from references, I believe they are good players, and that was why they were invited.

“I also believe the coach will see good things in them, but we are looking at how they can adapt to the Nigerian system and how they are able to add value to the team.

“In a friendly game, I think it is ideal for the coach to want to see where he is lacking and will want to cover up with new players, so I think it’s ideal for him to be able to see some players he has not seen before.”