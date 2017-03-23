Roger de Sa and Maritzburg United part ways

Maritzburg United have parted company with head coach Roger de Sa barely three months into his job.

Maritzburg United part ways with Roger de Sa?

According to De Sa's agent Steven Kapeluschnik, the former Orlando Pirates wasn't fired, but requested to be relieved of his duties.

"It's true [that the two parties have parted ways]," Kapeluschnik told Goal.

"He has family issues and had to go back to Cape Town," revealed De Sa's agent.

De Sa joined the Team of Choice at the start of the year, and was in charge of seven matches in all competitions until he decided to quit his job.

He managed a single win, five defeats and a draw in the seven matches.

The 52-year-old mentor has already been linked with a move to Bafana Bafana as a possible assistant coach, but his camp is yet to confirm the reports.

Fadlu Davids is expected to fill the void left by De Sa until the club finds a suitable replacement for the former Bidvest Wits trainer.